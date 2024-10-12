OBITUARIES
Samuel Carlton Schaffer
October 31, 1960 – November 26, 2024
BOWIE – Samuel Carlton Schaffer passed away early Tuesday morning on Nov. 26, 2024. at the young age of 64. He gained his wings and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie, with Dr. Tony Rogers and Harold Clary officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.
Sam was born on Oct. 31, 1960 in Shamrock, TX to Samuel Cappel and Patsy (Harding) Schaffer. After graduation from Wheeler High School in 1979, Sam went to work for Greenbelt Electric Co-Op in Wellington, TX until December 1983. On Jan. 1, 1984 he started a 38-year career at Denton County Electric Co-Op, later named CoServ Electric, in Corinth, TX until his retirement Nov. 2, 2022.
Sam and his wife, Leilani, had many plans and dreams after his retirement but that was not in God’s plans. Sam was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) on Leilani’s birthday in January 2023. His form of this disease was very progressive and ultimately took his last breath with his wife and children by his side. Leilani being able to serve as his full-time caregiver was a blessing and it showed how much they cherished each other. Sam was always the one to take care of his family so it was hard for him to let someone take care of him. Both of his daughters also were able to help care for Sam.
For those lucky enough to have crossed paths with Sam knew he was a man of intense personalities at times, but he did with it love. He was well respected in all aspects of life, from family and friends to coworkers and colleagues.
He is preceded in death by his father; sister, Carla Bond; niece, Tabitha Bond Longraf and father-in-love, Rex Bell.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Leilani (Bell), Bowie and their daughter, Jeileigh Schaffer, Bowie; children, Jeremy Schaffer and wife Mary, Rhome, JT Schaffer and wife Jordan, Alvord and Samantha Thiessen and husband Ryan, Denton and bonus son, TJ May, Denton. He also is lovingly remembered by his mother Patsy Schaffer, Bowie. Pappy will be greatly missed and cherished by his grandkids Chandler, Grayson, Finn and Lucy.
Sam’s memory and antics will be remembered by his granny-in-love, Marcella Dimock, mom-in-love, Nita Bell and sister-in-love, Valerie Young and family, all of Pilot Point; brother-in-love, Brandon Bell and family of Henrietta; great-nieces, Patience and Malach Longraf, Phoenix, AZ and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
Expressions of sympathy to Sam’s family are appreciated, but in lieu of flowers please donate to Southside Baptist Church, the ALS Foundation or to Jeileigh’s college fund at Wellington State Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Mary Elizabeth Campbell Swinney
September 26, 1947 – November 27, 2024
BOWIE – Mary Elizabeth Campbell Swinney, 77, passed away on Nov. 27, 2024. She passed away peacefully in Angel Fire, NM after joyfully preparing for Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. Known for her wonderful cooking and her habit of always making enough to feed an army, Mary found great joy in the gathering of loved ones around the table to share a meal and make memories.
A visitation was from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, and from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, prior to the funeral service. A service to honor Mary Elizabeth Campbell Swinney’s life was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the First Methodist Church in Bowie.
A memorial in the Mansfield area will take place in the near future. Please contact 940-350-9104 for any questions.
She was born in Nocona to C.E. “Woody” and Idell Campbell. Mary lived a life rich with love, community and purpose. In her youth, she was an active member of 4-H, F.H.A, Montague Youth Fair and served as a majorette in the Bowie Band. These early passions for community and self-improvement shaped her into the remarkable teacher, loving mother and devoted grandmother she would become.
It was at the drive-in her parents owned that Mary met her future husband, Daryl Swinney. Perhaps it was over the glow of the projector, or through a shared love of the silver screen, but that chance meeting blossomed into a lifelong partnership filled with love and shared memories.
For 38 years, Mary devoted herself to teaching, shaping countless young minds with her quiet patience, deep understanding and steadfast belief in every student’s potential. Though she never sought recognition, her true reward was found in the success and growth of those she taught.
She found joy in life’s simplest and most meaningful moments – solving word puzzles with deep focus, playing with her grandchildren and conversations with friends and family. Beyond her hobbies, she was a woman of even-temperedness, thoughtful wisdom and a sense of humor that was always catching you off guard.
Mary Elizabeth Campbell Swinney is survived by her husband, Daryl Swinney, Mansfield; her children, Michael Swinney and wife Gaby, Midlothian and Stacy Swinney, Bowie; grandchildren, Michael, Kai, Camila, Celine and her siblings, Jim Campbell, Bowie and Ann Campbell Jay, Gorman, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption in Fort Worth at iamgladney.org or to the Tarrant Area Food Bank at tafb.org.
In a world of extremes, Mary was a steady, levelheaded presence – a grounding force for all who knew her.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Betty Jean Robinson
March 24, 1931 – December 9, 2024
BOWIE – Betty Jean Robinson, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2024.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Mark De Young officiating.
Betty was born March 24, 1931 in Pittsburg, KS to John and Zula (Wilson) Allen. Betty spent her younger years as a homemaker raising five children, all while working various jobs keeping herself busy. In 1983 she and her husband Jimmy moved to Bowie and opened Betty’s Health and Beauty just shortly after. Betty truly adored getting to know her clientele.
She was an active member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church, and enjoyed time spent with the singles club and the agriculture club. In her free time Betty traveled and always had great stories to tell.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy Robinson; great-grandson, Toby Logan Roberts, three sisters and one brother.
Betty is survived by her children, Peggy Smith, Dallas, Rick Roberts, Bowie, Kurt Robert, Forestburg, David Roberts and wife Lyn, Sunset and Nancy Joines and husband Otis, Cedar Hill, TX; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Myrtle Fine, Dallas.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Haven Ray Tomlinson
October 28, 2024 – December 3, 2024
BOWIE – Haven Ray Tomlinson, infant, died Dec. 3, 2024.
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born Oct. 28, 2024 in Fort Worth. He is the son of Chance Tomlinson and Destiny Diaz.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Addilyn and grandparents Leticia Diaz, Jose Diaz, Dena Tomlinson and Tommy Tomlinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
