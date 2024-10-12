October 31, 1960 – November 26, 2024

BOWIE – Samuel Carlton Schaffer passed away early Tuesday morning on Nov. 26, 2024. at the young age of 64. He gained his wings and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie, with Dr. Tony Rogers and Harold Clary officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.

Sam was born on Oct. 31, 1960 in Shamrock, TX to Samuel Cappel and Patsy (Harding) Schaffer. After graduation from Wheeler High School in 1979, Sam went to work for Greenbelt Electric Co-Op in Wellington, TX until December 1983. On Jan. 1, 1984 he started a 38-year career at Denton County Electric Co-Op, later named CoServ Electric, in Corinth, TX until his retirement Nov. 2, 2022.

Sam and his wife, Leilani, had many plans and dreams after his retirement but that was not in God’s plans. Sam was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) on Leilani’s birthday in January 2023. His form of this disease was very progressive and ultimately took his last breath with his wife and children by his side. Leilani being able to serve as his full-time caregiver was a blessing and it showed how much they cherished each other. Sam was always the one to take care of his family so it was hard for him to let someone take care of him. Both of his daughters also were able to help care for Sam.

For those lucky enough to have crossed paths with Sam knew he was a man of intense personalities at times, but he did with it love. He was well respected in all aspects of life, from family and friends to coworkers and colleagues.

He is preceded in death by his father; sister, Carla Bond; niece, Tabitha Bond Longraf and father-in-love, Rex Bell.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Leilani (Bell), Bowie and their daughter, Jeileigh Schaffer, Bowie; children, Jeremy Schaffer and wife Mary, Rhome, JT Schaffer and wife Jordan, Alvord and Samantha Thiessen and husband Ryan, Denton and bonus son, TJ May, Denton. He also is lovingly remembered by his mother Patsy Schaffer, Bowie. Pappy will be greatly missed and cherished by his grandkids Chandler, Grayson, Finn and Lucy.

Sam’s memory and antics will be remembered by his granny-in-love, Marcella Dimock, mom-in-love, Nita Bell and sister-in-love, Valerie Young and family, all of Pilot Point; brother-in-love, Brandon Bell and family of Henrietta; great-nieces, Patience and Malach Longraf, Phoenix, AZ and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Expressions of sympathy to Sam’s family are appreciated, but in lieu of flowers please donate to Southside Baptist Church, the ALS Foundation or to Jeileigh’s college fund at Wellington State Bank.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

