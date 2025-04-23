OBITUARIES
Dr. Calvin Charles Carmen
November 8, 1939 – April 19, 2025
BOWIE – Dr. Calvin Charles Carmen, 85, died on April 19, 2025 in Bowie, TX
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on April 26 at the Bowie First Methodist Church. Interment will be at the DFW Military Cemetery.
Dr. Carmen was born Nov. 8, 1939 in Niagara Falls, Ont. to Florence Delia and Charles Carmen. Dr. Carmen attended New York schools until 1957 when he dropped out to join the Navy at just 17 years old. While in the Navy, he completed high school and was selected for officer candidate school. He graduated with the rank of second lieutenant and served as a communications officer aboard the naval battleship USS Hailey for four years. He later served as a naval reserve chaplain.
Dr. Carmen received his bachelor and master degrees from Central Bible College, and his Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Springfield, MO. He then earned his PhD in clinical psychology from Union Graduate School. As a clinical psychology intern at the Tufts University Behavioral Health Unit in Boston, MA, he received a commendation for outstanding service to his patients. He completed his postgraduate studies at Colgate Rochester Divinity School. Dr. Carmen served as pastor of South Park United Methodist Church in Buffalo, NY for nine years, and was pastor at Plymouth Bay Assembly of God in Pembroke, MA for an additional nine years.
Dr. Carmen then accepted the position of clinical director at Houston Medical Center. From there, he established Dr. Carmen and Associates, a practice serving the greater Houston area. He was then called to initiate a graduate counseling and psychology program at Nelson University (formerly Southwestern) in Waxahachie. There, he authored textbooks on counseling, psychology and the Christian faith.
Nelson University awarded Dr. Carmen both the distinguished professor award and professor emeritus award. He was a member of The American Association for Counseling and Development, the Christian Counselors of Texas, the American Psychological Association, and Psi Chi, National Honor Society. Dr. Carmen served several years as a member of the Texas state board of certification for licensed professional counselors. At his passing, he was the associate pastor of Bowie First Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Carmen.
He is survived by his wife, Annette (née Gruppo) Carmen; daughter, Noelle Carmen; son, Benjamin Carmen and nine grandchildren.
Donations will be gratefully accepted to Nelson University on behalf of the Dr. Calvin C. Carmen Counseling and Psychology Scholarship Fund online at: nelson.edu/give.
Arrangements through the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Gary Leo Fergueson
November 11, 1944 – April 19, 2025
BELLEVUE – Gary Leo Fergueson, 80, died on April 19, 2025.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Vashti Cemetery with Michael Brannon and Jeff Brannon officiating.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1944 to Vera (Chappell) and Lewis Fergueson. He worked in the food and grocery industry at multiple store chains beginning in Fort Worth and ending in Bowie. He also worked as a rancher at his family farm in Vashti. Fergueson proudly served his country in the United States Army, he completed his basic training in San Fransico and was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Alta Fergueson Brannon.
He is survived by his nephew, Jeff Brannon; niece, Krista Brannon Blackrock; brother-in-law Michael Brannon and a very special friend of 60 years, Helen Ulbig.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Daniel Morris Butler
January 28, 1940 – April 8, 2025
CANYON LAKE – Daniel Morris Butler, 85, died on April 8, 2025.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1940 to Lena (Lyons) and Dave Butler. He married the late Barbara Jameson Nov. 23, 1964, in Houston. Together they raised three children. He worked as an electrician at Mauch Electric and later owned and operated DB Electric from 1989 to 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Butler and son, Kenneth Patrick Butler.
He is survived by his children, Diana Craig and James Butler, both Canyon Lake; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
OBITUARIES
Eddie Pittman
July 12, 1937 – April 21, 2025
BOWIE – Eddie Pittman, 88, died on April 21, 2025.
A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on April 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home.
He was born on July 12, 1937. He married Lois Fay DeMoss and they spent 68 years together. He had worked as a machinist early in his life at Fort Worth, transferring to a career at Bowie Industries where he stayed for 30 years. Pittman was the youngest of 10 children and all had proceeded him in death.
He survived his wife of 68 years Lois Fay Pittman; son, Gary Pittman; daughter Judy Hemphill; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
