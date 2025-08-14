Connect with us

Folks flock to Forestburg for watermelon festival

6 hours ago

Forestburg hosted the 45th annual watermelon festival on Aug. 9 with a parade, games, food, music and the Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo.

The Star Spangled Stampede won the horse division of the watermelon festival parade with their colorful riders. The Piston Heads Auto Club won the auto division; Forestburg Baptist won the miscellaneous division with its Ride the Bible Bus and Tracy Greenwood won antique equipment with his John Deere covered wagon float. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Folks enjoyed taste testing the salsa contest. Winners were Rosa McWilliams, first; Marsha Conway, second and Jarrod Wells, third. (Photo by Barbara Green) See more photos in the Thursday Bowie News.
BAEA readies ‘Christmas Carol’ auditions

5 hours ago

08/14/2025

The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts will be conducting auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” on Aug, 22 and Aug. 23.
Those wanting to audition should come prepared to sing a verse of their favorite Christmas carol and prepare a one-minute monologue. This volunteer production is open to all ages, and we encourage families to participate. We do request parent/guardian participation or assistance for those actors under the age of seven.
Practices will be on Mondays and Thursdays in the coming months, with performances scheduled for Dec. 19-20. Check out the BAEA Facebook page or website at bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com, for information about cast and character descriptions or to be directed to the sign up page.
If you have any questions call Melanie Stott at 940-894-2831.

Forestburg Riding Club crowns new royals

6 hours ago

08/14/2025

The Forestburg Riding Club also hosted its annual rodeo on the weekend. Grayson Mares was named the 2025 rodeo queen presented by 2024 Queen Emersyn DeNoon. (Courtesy photo riding club)

(Right) Brooke Buxton was named Forestburg Riding Club princess. Annabelle Spooner, the 2024 princess, passed down her crown. (Riding club courtesy photo)
Saint Jo City Council meets Aug. 14

6 hours ago

08/14/2025

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 for their regular monthly meeting.
Aldermen will continue discussions about the 2025-26 budget based on recent July 20th budget workshop, as they consider a possible 2025 tax rate and proposed budget.
An executive session is planned for personnel to deliberate the appointment, evaluation and duties of all city employees. Any action would be back in open session.
Other topics include: Consider request from Tina Swirczynski and Sherri Reeves on alumni homecoming activities for Oct. 10-11; discuss information for the historical preservation advisory board; review a request from the Saint Jo Public Library; approve new 4B board member Grant Wills and approve minutes and monthly bills.

