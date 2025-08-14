Saint Jo City Council meets Aug. 14

The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts will be conducting auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” on Aug, 22 and Aug. 23.

Those wanting to audition should come prepared to sing a verse of their favorite Christmas carol and prepare a one-minute monologue. This volunteer production is open to all ages, and we encourage families to participate. We do request parent/guardian participation or assistance for those actors under the age of seven.

Practices will be on Mondays and Thursdays in the coming months, with performances scheduled for Dec. 19-20. Check out the BAEA Facebook page or website at bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com, for information about cast and character descriptions or to be directed to the sign up page.

If you have any questions call Melanie Stott at 940-894-2831.