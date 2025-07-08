COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg Watermelon Festival, rodeo this weekend
The community of Forestburg celebrates a theme of “Cowboy Heritage” for the 45th annual watermelon festival on Aug. 9.
Festivities include a parade, barbecue lunch at the community center, homemade ice cream and baked goods and crafts at the Methodist Church and free watermelon at the log cabin following the parade.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and is open to floats, riding clubs, individual horse riders, businesses, antique automobiles and antique farm equipment. Parade participants are asked to meet at the school parking lot at 9:30 a.m.
Locals will be available at the log cabin with information about Forestburg history. The Forestburg Historic Museum also will be open following the parade so you can learn the rich history of this community. Both will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A barbecue lunch including beans, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert, drink and all the trimmings will be available for purchase at the Forestburg Community Center after the parade. The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft store will feature an assortment of home-baked goods, homemade crafts and other items. The store will be located at the Methodist Church and is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The popular salsa contest will be at the Methodist Church. To enter bring a quart or two pints of your homemade salsa between 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 9. Tasting begins right after the parade until 2 p.m. Winners will be selected by popular vote.
Other events include a free waterslide, arts and crafts booths, homemade ice cream, and gospel/country music at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church. There will be more than 40 vendors. Also enjoy a free water slide and homemade ice cream.
The Forestburg Riding Club will host its annual at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at the riding club arena. Tickets are $8 in advance from any queen or princess contestant or $10 at the gate.
Events will include ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double mugging, junior barrels and breakaway roping.
COUNTY LIFE
Beef summit planned on Aug. 20
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a multicounty beef summit on Aug. 20 in Bellevue.
The cost of the summit is $30, which includes lunch. Registration is available online at https://tx.ag/MultiCountyBeefSummit or by emailing Bill Holcombe at bill.holcombe@ag.tamu.edu. The deadline to register is Aug. 15.
The summit will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at the Vashti Community Center, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1288.
Counties included in the summit are Archer, Clay, Jack, Montague, Wichita and Wise Counties providing up-to-date information for producers and landowners in the North Texas area.
Topics that will be covered at the summit include: Beef cattle genetics, New World screwworm update, cattle market update, controlling brush in your pasture, parasite management, virtual fencing techniques and experiences, pasture weed management, spray nozzle calibration and pasture, rangeland and rorage insurance.
Speakers include:
- Ron Gill, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock specialist and professor, Department of Animal Science, Chico.
- Jason Johnson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist for management and associate professor, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stephenville.
- Colton Spencer, range and pasture specialist, Corteva Agriscience, Sherman.
- James Jackson, range and pasture specialist, Alligare, LLC, Stephenville.
- Kevin Przilas, product representative, Merck Animal Health.
- Donnell Brown, R.A. Brown Ranch, Throckmorton.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture general continuing education units will be available with pesticide applicator’s license.
RSVP to j-hansard@tamu.edu or call 940-894-2831 by Aug. 15.
COUNTY LIFE
New school year begins
The new school year began this week for many of the area school districts.
Forestburg – Aug. 4
Gold-Burg – Aug. 5
Bowie – Aug. 6
Montague – Aug. 7
Nocona – Aug. 7
Prairie Valley –
Aug. 7
Saint Jo — Aug. 12 (Meet the Teacher 5 p.m. Aug. 7)
Bellevue – Aug. 14, bell ceremony at 8 a.m. (Meet the Teacher 6 p.m. Aug. 11)
COUNTY LIFE
Share your first day of school photos
School bells ring this week for many Montague County area schools and we would love to see how your family starts off the year. Share you first day of school photos on our Facebook page or email them to editor@bowienewsonline. We look forward to covering the activities of all our schools in this new year.
