Meyer Park court renovation finished
Meyers Park has been the recipient of some recent improvements.
The tennis court has been resurfaced, according to Bowie Parks and Recreation Board member Michael Eichler. The court now has a surface that supports not only tennis but pickleball and basketball as well. The court has been lined for pickleball, an increasingly popular sport in the U.S. as well and a state of the art basketball goal has been installed. Eichler said work began on the resurfacing of the court back in June. The basketball goal and the net had to be special ordered, Eichler said.
Nocona VB takes part in Top of Texas Tourney
Nocona volleyball had a strong weekend at the Top of Texas volleyball tournament in Farmersville.
After Thursday’s pool play in which Nocona went 2-1, the Lady Indians played Class 4A China Spring Friday for the first time and lost 25-17, 10-25, 23-25. Ava Johnson and Aubrie Kabisch each had eight kills and combined for 25 digs.
Setter Kasi Castro had 13 assists and another 10 digs defensively. Jolie Rose had nine assists and 12 digs with Aubree Kleinhans digging out 10 balls and recording four assists.
Bowie VB wins over Graford
The battle of the Rabbits, as the Aug. 19 match between Bowie and Garford was called, lived up to its name.
For just under two hours, the two teams gave fans something to remember, the young Bowie team going tooth and nail with the veteran Graford squad. Graford went up 2-1 in the best-of-five match. To start game four, Bowie found another level in its play and finished the match strong, eventually pulling out a 3-2 win (20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11). In the eyes of Bowie coach Ashley Sanders, it was a young team riding a rollercoaster and hanging on for a win.
Nocona XC hosts relays
Nocona hosted the first cross country meet of the year Aug. 20 with its annual Relays.
Male runners ran a six-mile course, either by themselves or in groups, The host Indians were led by Corbyn Patton and David Pizano with a time of 37:18, who finished 14th. The threesome of Brady Cunningham, Armando Alcantar, and Anthony Burrows finished 26th with a time of 40:53.
The duo of Monte Mayfield and Braydon Willett won the event with a time of 32:16. Bowie runners also finished 10th in 35:53, 13th in 36:40, 15th in 38:22, 16th in 38:23, 22nd in 39:27 and 29th in 43:09.
