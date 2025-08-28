Meyer Park court renovation finished

Meyers Park has been the recipient of some recent improvements.

The tennis court has been resurfaced, according to Bowie Parks and Recreation Board member Michael Eichler. The court now has a surface that supports not only tennis but pickleball and basketball as well. The court has been lined for pickleball, an increasingly popular sport in the U.S. as well and a state of the art basketball goal has been installed. Eichler said work began on the resurfacing of the court back in June. The basketball goal and the net had to be special ordered, Eichler said.

