Share your first day of school photos

One of Montague County oldest communities Forestburg kicks off the 45th annual Watermelon Festival with a Tuesday night Community Get Together “Celebrating Our Cowboy Heritage.” It’s a night of fun, fellowship and music, with a sing-along for the whole family.

The watermelon festival officially starts on Aug 9. Festivities include a parade, barbecue lunch at the community center, homemade ice cream and baked goods and crafts at the Methodist Church and free watermelon at the log cabin following the parade.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to floats, riding clubs, individual horse riders, businesses, antique automobiles and antique farm equipment. Parade participants are asked to meet at the school parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Locals will be available at the log cabin with information about Forestburg history. The Forestburg Historic Museum also will be open following the parade so you can learn the rich history of this community.

A barbecue lunch including beans, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert, drink and all the trimmings will be available for purchase at the Forestburg Community Center after the parade. The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft store will feature an assortment of home-baked goods, homemade crafts and other items. The store will be located at the Methodist Church and is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The popular salsa contest will be at the Methodist Church. To enter bring a quart or two pints of your homemade salsa between 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 9. Tasting begins right after the parade until 2 p.m. Winners will be selected by popular vote.

Other events include a free waterslide, arts and crafts booths, homemade ice cream, and gospel/country music at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church. There will be more than 40 vendors. The Forestburg Riding Club will host its annual at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at the riding club arena. Tickets are $8 in advance from any queen or princess contestant or $10 at the gate.

The Forestburg Community welcomes you to come and enjoy small town, wholesome fun with family and friends.