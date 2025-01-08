Connect with us

Unaccompanied burial planned for veteran

Published

14 hours ago

on

At 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 the staff of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Sergeant Major David Case Phillips. Born on February 26, 1956, Sergeant Major Phillips served from December 1978 to February 2001. Sergeant Major Phillips received the Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his service to our nation.
Sergeant Major Phillips is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Marine Corps Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.Sergeant Major Phillips will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf. 

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
Forestburg readies annual watermelon festival

Published

2 days ago

on

07/31/2025

By

One of Montague County oldest communities Forestburg kicks off the 45th annual Watermelon Festival with a Tuesday night Community Get Together “Celebrating Our Cowboy Heritage.” It’s a night of fun, fellowship and music, with a sing-along for the whole family.
The watermelon festival officially starts on Aug 9. Festivities include a parade, barbecue lunch at the community center, homemade ice cream and baked goods and crafts at the Methodist Church and free watermelon at the log cabin following the parade.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to floats, riding clubs, individual horse riders, businesses, antique automobiles and antique farm equipment. Parade participants are asked to meet at the school parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Locals will be available at the log cabin with information about Forestburg history. The Forestburg Historic Museum also will be open following the parade so you can learn the rich history of this community.
A barbecue lunch including beans, coleslaw, potato salad, dessert, drink and all the trimmings will be available for purchase at the Forestburg Community Center after the parade. The Kountry Kitchen and Kraft store will feature an assortment of home-baked goods, homemade crafts and other items. The store will be located at the Methodist Church and is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The popular salsa contest will be at the Methodist Church. To enter bring a quart or two pints of your homemade salsa between 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 9. Tasting begins right after the parade until 2 p.m. Winners will be selected by popular vote.
Other events include a free waterslide, arts and crafts booths, homemade ice cream, and gospel/country music at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church. There will be more than 40 vendors. The Forestburg Riding Club will host its annual at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 at the riding club arena. Tickets are $8 in advance from any queen or princess contestant or $10 at the gate.
The Forestburg Community welcomes you to come and enjoy small town, wholesome fun with family and friends.

Sheriff encourages livestock owners to register with Cowdex

Published

2 days ago

on

07/31/2025

By

The staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting both residents and their animals. That’s why the department utilizes the Cowdex Program — a simple way for livestock owners to register their animals with us.

  • What is Cowdex? It’s a voluntary registration form where you can enter your contact info and list the type of animals you own (goats/sheep, cattle, equine, etc.).
  • Why it matters: When we respond to livestock-related calls, this system helps us quickly verify ownership. If no owner is located, animals will be treated as estrays and impounded. Our goal is to keep animals safe and ensure rightful owners are contacted as fast as possible.
  • Important note: Registering in Cowdex does not replace the mark/brand application and certification that must be submitted to the Montague County Clerk’s Office. If you have a brand to register, please contact that office directly.
    Sheriff Marshall Thomas said let’s work together to keep Montague County informed, safe, and connected.
    Visit the sheriff’s office Facebook page to click on a link to register or visit montaguesheriff.com and click on the cowdex form.
Hale excited for move to lead Bowie ISD

Published

2 days ago

on

07/31/2025

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Donna L. Hale was named the new superintendent of Bowie Independent School District as the required 21-day wait period was completed July 24 and the job offer made and accepted.
Trustees celebrated the new appointment with a welcome cake as the meeting came to an end. Along with the superintendent’s appointment, the board approved updates to the various student and employee, district and campus handbooks.
New superintendent
Hale said while the Texas Panhandle is a wonderful place with really great, hard-working people she wanted to look outside that area.
“I wanted to experience more of Texas since my whole life has been in the Panhandle and I am officially an empty-nester.” said Hale.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top – Board President Jacky Betts looks on as Donna Hale signs her contract as new Bowie ISD superintendent. (Courtesy photo)

The new superintendent was welcomed with cake. (Courtesy photo)

