XC teams compete in Alvord Invite

By Luke Clayton

I remember like yesterday my introduction to PCP (Pre-charged Pneumatic) air rifles over a decade ago. My good friend Larry Weishuhn and I had a booth at the Predator and Wild Hog Expo in Waco and a fellow I had recently met wearing a big brimmed cowboy hat walked up to the booth and asked If I would like to shoot an air rifle that was pressured up to 3,000 psi. with a compressor or air tank.

The late Terry Tate walked me over to a room where the folks at Airforce AIrguns had an indoor range set up. Here I met John MCCaslin, the owner of Airforce Airguns and my education began.

John invited me to his factory where the rifles are built and I was given the opportunity to spend some time shooting the .25 caliber Condor. After the first shot, I knew that rifle had little in common with the “pump up” airguns I grew up shooting. This rifle shot more like a .22 rimfire and in .25 caliber packed a considerable whallop!

I instantly knew that I had to have one of these air rifles on steroids! In the ensuing few years, I used the rifle for small game and ran thousands of rounds through the precision Walther barrel. The rifle shoots as well today as when I first began shooting it, a testament to the quality the company builds into their rifles.

Then about seven years ago, the company allowed me to test one of the very first 45 caliber “Texans”. This was an airgun like no other I had experienced. It was billed as the most powerful production big bore airgun and that it was! About the time the Texas came on the market, Texas allowed the use of big bore air rifles for hunting deer. I had taken several wild hogs with my Texas and knew it had the power to cleanly take deer size game.

Through the years, I have taken a ‘whole bunch’ of with porkers with my PCP rifles and deer and exotics as well. I even used the Texan to take an aoudad several y years ago. The more I learned about the power of these ‘new’ PCP rifles, the more I enjoyed shooting and hunting with them. I became hunting editor for Airgun Hobbyist Magazine, the only magazine in the country devoted to air rifles. Through the years, I have had the opportunity to shoot and hunt with a lot of different rifles and I can honestly say that Airforce Airguns makes some of the best.

A couple of weeks ago, Kale Beyer with Airforce called and asked If I would like to try the company’s brand new Tex Rex, a 51 caliber air rifle that pressures to 4,500 psi and delivers over 1,100 foot pounds of energy when shooting…. Are you ready for this? A 620 grain slug. The new Tex Rex is the most powerful production air rifle every built in the USA. My plan is to use the big bore for hog hunting and hunt deer with it this fall.

I do a great deal of hog hunting and needed a scope that I can use for both day and night, one that records high resolution video. I decided the affordable and very effective XSight digital scope from ATN would fill the bill nicely. With the scope mounted atop the rifle, I headed the range and in short order was shooting tight groups at 75 yards. I am often asked , “How many shots can I expect from a big bore air rifle”? I usually joke with a reply something like, “Well, how many times to you plan to shoot at a deer”?

When heading out on a hunt, I have the rifle at maximum charge, 4,500 with the Tex Rex. This gives me 2 very powerful follow up shots if needed. As with all air rifles, the bullet drop increases with the loss of air pressure.

With this rifle, I feel totally confident with three very powerful shots on game. I have friends that shoot big bore air rifles out to 200 yards but I prefer to take shots inside 100 yards, preferably inside 75 yards with any big bore air rifle. I’ve tracked way too many deer through the years shot with high power center fire calibers that develop a very potent ‘whallop’.

My goal is to place that one shot accurately so the tracking and recovery of game is easy. I can usually accomplish this with shots inside 75 yards. Rather than hunt with the huge 610 grain slugs, I opted to shoot the ‘little’ 385 grains hollow points produced by a guy in the air gun world known as “Mr. Hollowpoint”. The lighter slugs are pushed faster and I expect them to perform well on game.

If you have been considering shooting and hunting with PCP air rifles, I highly suggest you do some homework and decide which style rifle is best for you. There are plenty of rifles around that I have used and know from experience will fill the bill for you. But to my knowledge, there is only one 51 caliber Tex Rex that, out of the box develops the power that is close to some center fire rifles.

As an outdoors writer the past 40 years, I am often asked why I hunt with a bow, muzzleloader, center fire, air rifle, etc. Why aren’t I strictly a bow hunter or muzzleloader shooter, etc?. I thoroughly enjoy the challenge of learning about a weapon –style of hunting-that is totally new to me.

NOTE Back when I first began shooting PCP air rifles, compressors were pretty costly and I would fill my air tanks at places such as scuba shops, paint ball ranges, etc. Today, small affordable compressors are widely available that run on both AC and DC power. I no longer own or use air tanks. I take my little Air Venturi Rov Air compressor and charge my rifle at the range or hunting camp.

When hunting deer, should I actually have to shoot three times, which hasn’t happened to date, I can always connect the compressor to the truck battery and go into the next hunt with a full 4,500 psi. charge. PCP airguns or supplies are currently not readily available at most box stores but I’ve found the Pyramyd Air www.pyramydair.com has everything for the air gun shooter.

Email Luke Clayton through this website www.catfishradio.org Listen to his weekly podcast “Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends” just about everywhere podcasts are found.