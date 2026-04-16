Spring bass tourney draws 13 teams

Texas strawberry producers got a slow but steady start to the 2026 season as plants continue to recover from early establishment challenges and spring frost, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Despite setbacks early in the growing cycle, producers across the state are now seeing improved fruit development and expect ample supplies of high-quality locally grown strawberries through the next several weeks, said Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and professor, in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Uvalde.

“It’s been a challenging year, and really the last couple of years have been difficult for strawberry growers,” Stein said. “Plants were slow to establish, but they are coming on now, and we should have good supplies for the next two to four weeks.”

Texas strawberry growers are reporting solid yields of high-quality fruit despite a slow, sometimes difficult start. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

Texas strawberry growers optimistic despite challenges

One of the biggest complications this season occurred early during plant establishment. Some growers reported losing 10%-30% of transplanted strawberry plants, which Stein attributed largely to issues with the plants received rather than grower practices.

“The crown of the strawberry plant is extremely sensitive to drying out and cold,” he said. “If it’s compromised anywhere along the way, that plant just won’t take.”

Cooler winter temperatures and a freeze event in early March further delayed early production and fruit sets. However, plants have recovered well, and berry quality remains strong.

Growers in the Hill Country, North Texas and areas near Houston generally fared well overall, Stein said, while producers in South Texas experienced a slower ramp‑up. Recent dry conditions have also helped limit disease pressure, though rainfall remains a concern as harvest activity increases.

“Rain and hail are always the biggest threats this time of year,” Stein said. “Rain can interrupt harvest and create disease pressure, but so far most growers have avoided major weather damage.”

Modern production practices continue to limit disease issues. For example, most Texas strawberries are grown on plastic mulch with drip irrigation, which helps keep fruit clean and reduces rot, particularly in heavier soils.

Also, while spider mites appeared in some fields, he said most growers detected infestations early and addressed them before problems escalated.

Stein said cooler temperatures would help extend plant productivity. The ideal temperature for strawberry plants is 60-80 degrees.

“Once we consistently get above 85 degrees, production will drop,” he said. “If these cooler temperatures hang around a bit longer, that will help extend the season.”

Locally grown strawberries in high demand

Stein said market demand remains strong for locally grown strawberries. Growers sell through pick‑your‑own operations, farm stands, farmers markets and wholesale channels. Prices appear steady compared to last year, he said.

Texas strawberries are typically harvested fully ripe, contributing to superior flavor compared to berries shipped long distances. Stein emphasized that consistency and quality remain the hallmark of the state’s strawberry industry as the 2026 season continues.

“Local strawberries are a premium crop, and growers are selling everything they pick and getting the prices they’re asking,” Stein said. “Even with challenges, Texas strawberry quality continues to be outstanding.”