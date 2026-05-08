COUNTY LIFE
Nocona City Council meets on May 12
Members of the Nocona City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on May 12 in council chambers.
A public hearing on an ordinance annexing adjacent and contiguous territory to the city will be offered. This relates to two small tracts of land at the front and back of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum property. It does not involve providing any services, but clarifies the property in the museum’s tract. Any action would follow in the regular agenda.
Mayor and council reports on items of community interest follow along with public comments.
Items slated for the agenda include the following: Discuss bid to mow and weed-eat the Nocona Cemetery; discuss bids to furnish a 180,000-200,000 gallon capacity tank for potable water; three requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation – Type A and B boards funding a grant for signage at the American Legion at $2,300, both boards fund a grant for Tales ‘N’ Trails to enclose the east win of the barn for $18,000 and both boards to grant the Chisholm Trail Art Association $2,000 to support the Art of the Song Music Festival Art Show.
Other council topics will be consider repair of the water found at Enid Justin City Park; discuss public nuisance code violations; hear request from David Yowell to purchase water for the Nocona Hills Golf Course; discuss appraised value, setting price and conditions for sealed bids on 19.5 acres of city-owned land adjacent to the Nocona Hills Golf Course; discuss slide on upstream water side of dam and discuss changes to rental agreement for H.J. Justin Community Room.
The majority of these items will be considered for action during the regular agenda following the workshop agenda.
COUNTY LIFE
BCDB celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
Present for the Bowie Community Development proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9 made by Mayor Gaylynn Burris were volunteers and staff: Matthew Hunt, Cindy Roller, Brittany Barnes, Sylvia Henning, Mildred McCraw, and Joe Barnhill. Community Development focus is on beautification and tourism for the City of Bowie. The group focuses on tourism through its many festival and events, welcoming people to the community. (News photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
May Day Mental Health Awareness Arts Festival on May 9
Make plans to attend the 6th Annual May Day Mental Health Awareness Arts Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on May 9 at Pelham Park.
This event is free and open to the public presented by interested local residents and Texas Community Counseling. It will feature mental health related resource tables, veteran’s support information, peer support and other activities.
The afternoon will feature an open mic for any artist, live art, kid’s activities, bake sale, silent auction and a brown bag drawing. All proceeds will benefit Texas Community Counseling.
COUNTY LIFE
2026 graduate going to Air Force Academy recognized by City of Bowie
Meredith Earp was presented with a proclamation honoring her accomplishments as she graduates as valedictorian of Victory Christian Academy and attends the United States Air Force Academy. She received an appointment to all three major service academies. She is the daughter of Brandon and Trisha Earp. Mayor Gaylynn Burris made the presentation at last week’s council meeting. (News photo by Barbara Green)
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