Reflecting on the women who fed us

Long before we understood all the ways a woman can love her family, most of us understood it through food.

Love looked like a sink full of dishes and a mama still standing at the stove.

Love smelled like biscuits in the oven, chicken frying in grease, or something bubbling away in a dented old pot that had probably fed three generations before us.

The women who fed us did far more than cook.

They comforted us, celebrated us, and nursed us back to health. As a member of Generation X, I can ask someone my age how they spent a sick day at home from school. It typically involved a can of chicken noodle soup, saltines, a Sprite or 7-Up, and watching “The Price Is Right” with Bob Barker reminding us to spay and neuter our pets.

Mothers stretched tight budgets and somehow made supper happen whether they felt like it or not. They knew who wanted the corner piece, who hated onions, and who needed pie after a bad day without ever having to ask.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo -Suzanne Storey’s Memaw Lenora Brown Burnett, shown in her kitchen.