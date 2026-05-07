On The Table
Reflecting on the women who fed us
Long before we understood all the ways a woman can love her family, most of us understood it through food.
Love looked like a sink full of dishes and a mama still standing at the stove.
Love smelled like biscuits in the oven, chicken frying in grease, or something bubbling away in a dented old pot that had probably fed three generations before us.
The women who fed us did far more than cook.
They comforted us, celebrated us, and nursed us back to health. As a member of Generation X, I can ask someone my age how they spent a sick day at home from school. It typically involved a can of chicken noodle soup, saltines, a Sprite or 7-Up, and watching “The Price Is Right” with Bob Barker reminding us to spay and neuter our pets.
Mothers stretched tight budgets and somehow made supper happen whether they felt like it or not. They knew who wanted the corner piece, who hated onions, and who needed pie after a bad day without ever having to ask.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo -Suzanne Storey’s Memaw Lenora Brown Burnett, shown in her kitchen.
EDIBLES
Taking the long road to make lasagna
There are faster ways to make lasagna.
You can buy the noodles. You can twist open a jar of sauce. You can scoop ricotta from a plastic tub and call it done. And listen, I have done it that way plenty of times.
No shame in a weeknight shortcut. Some days are built for survival, not scratch cooking.
But lately, I have been taking the long way around.
What started as a simple plan turned into something closer to a three-hour tour. Think Gilligan’s Island… except instead of coconuts and castaways, it was flour, goat milk and just enough determination to get myself in over my head.
And I happily got lost in it. It began with milk from Cherry. Yes, I named her. Cherry, the nanny goat, has absolutely no idea she is now part of an Italian dinner situation.
Read the full feature from On The Table in your Thursday Bowie News.
EDIBLES
Blind taste tests, better seafood
Lent has just ended and if you observed it in any way, strictly or somewhere in the middle, you probably felt it. That slow shift in how you cook, what you reach for, and how often you stand in the kitchen wondering what else there is besides peanut butter and pimento cheese. But there is something about going through a season like that that resets your perspective.
You come out the other side appreciating things you did not think twice about before, and sometimes you discover a few new ones along the way.
As a kid, the frozen seafood we ate came in a rectangular box and answered to the name fish sticks.
They were breaded within an inch of their life, cooked until vaguely crisp, and served with enough ketchup to make you forget what you were eating.
They were not great. They were fine, which for a long time was about the best you could say for most frozen fish. And that stuck with me.
Read the full On The Table feature in your Thursday Bowie News.
See a shrimp ramen recipe (top photo) in On the Table this week.
On The Table
Create that colorful Easter spread
(Culinary.net) – With spring in the air, it’s the perfect time to invite guests over for a hopping party. It’s also a great opportunity to tackle that dreadful spring cleaning and spruce up your living spaces with vibrant decor for visitors to enjoy alongside a delicious recipe.
With this sweet, colorful table arrangement, your whole family can get into the spring spirit. From festive utensils, a bright centerpiece and cute snacks, your spring setup can be fresh and fabulous.
Get some inspiration for decorating your spring holiday table and find recipes to fill it in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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