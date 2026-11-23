By Katherine Buchholz, statista.com

Fuel prices in the U.S. have come down from their peaks just in time for the Thanksgiving travel period. In the week ending Nov. 16, a gallon of regular cost $3.81 on average, down from $4.48 two months ago. This is according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. However, gas prices over the upcoming holiday weekend are projected to be just as high or even higher than in the previous record year of 2022, when they stood at $3.53 a gallon. This will matter to a millions of Americans traveling this Thanksgiving, as cost is already being named as a factor influencing transportation decisions.

Since the start of the Iran war, the destruction of oil infrastructure and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have caused global oil prices to soar. The high price of gas has been repeatedly been named as a factor causing the Republican Party’s poor showing in the U.S. midterm elections, which were held November 5. This had led to accusation by President Donald Trump about implied price rigging, something that Factcheck.org calls misguided. Trump had also posted about gas prices coming off their peaks starting at around one month before the election – to do with seasonal changes, among other factors.

The price of regular is still significantly higher than previous years’ averages. In June of 2022, when gasoline prices were at historical highs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they briefly reached as high as a weekly average of $5. The increase didn’t come as quickly as this time around, however. Between February 21 and June 13, 2022, the average price of regular gasoline climbed from $3.53 to $5.01, a 42-percent increase in 16 weeks. In comparison, gas prices surged 52 percent in just 10 weeks between the U.S. and Israel launched the first airstrikes against Iran on February 28.