Alzheimer’s disease has touched the lives of millions. Tens of millions of people have Alzheimer’s disease worldwide, accounting for 60 percent to 70 percent of the total number of people living with dementia globally, according to the World Health Organization. However, when including early, pre-symptomatic stages like prodromal and preclinical phases, estimates indicate 400 million people across the globe are affected by brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s, says the National Institutes of Health.

Expanding medications and clinical trials

For decades, medical interventions for Alzheimer’s were limited to managing symptoms. Today, the treatment landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. Therapeutic strategies now directly target the biological drivers of the disease, supported by expanded drug offerings, advises Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The Alzheimer’s Association says that analysis of global clinical trials points to positive results of a growing body of medications. There are now 158 novel agents currently being evaluated across 192 clinical trials. While amyloid-targeting drugs once comprised 33 percent of the clinical studies, that share has dropped to 20 percent, as therapies targeting neuroinflammation and tau protein tangles have increased.

The Alzheimer’s Association also says approximately 35 percent of drugs currently in development are repurposed therapies previously approved for other conditions. This helps speed up the pathway of important medications for clinical availability.

Earlier diagnoses

Disease-modifying medications show the highest efficacy when administered during early stages. That means that early detection of Alzheimer’s disease is critical. The Alzheimer’s Impact Movement says high-accuracy blood tests prescribed in primary care settings can enable clinicians to screen for amyloid pathology using a simple blood draw.

Targeting genes

Researchers supported by the NIH are exploring gene therapy approaches to reduce amyloid accumulation early on and quiet brain inflammation. These include delivering protective APOE-e2 gene variants.

GLP-1s, shingles vaccines and promising findings

Observational and real-world studies show that taking GLP-1 medications for type 2 diabetes or obesity is associated with a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Similarly, major published studies show that adults over age 65 who receive the two-dose shingles vaccine have significantly reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia compared to unvaccinated individuals. Both of these treatments can reduce brain inflammation associated with dementia development.

Lifestyle changes

Medications and other therapies are just the tip of the iceberg. Non-pharmacological interventions also are successful at reducing Alzheimer’s disease prevalence. Findings published in the Journal of the American Medical Association demonstrate that targeted exercise, dietary changes and cognitive training significantly preserves brain function. This can yield memory performance equivalent to being one or two years younger.

Alzheimer’s disease research continues, and various developments in prevention and treatment are going beyond symptom management.