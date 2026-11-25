Mood and well-being are not governed exclusively by the brain. Some may be surprised to learn that the gut plays an integral role in how one feels both mentally and physically. According to the National Institutes of Health, the close connection between the central nervous system and the gut explains why emotional stress can cause stomach pains, and why an imbalance in gut health can directly affect mood and cognition.

What is the gut-brain axis?

The Cleveland Clinic notes the gut-brain axis is a two-way biochemical and neural communication network linking the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. Signals pass both ways between the digestive system and the CNS, and health or disease in one can affect the other. Anyone who has experienced butterflies in the stomach when nervous is experiencing this connection. More information passes between the brain and gut than any other systems in the body, and there are more nerve cells in the gut than anywhere in the body outside of the brain. Scientists call these nerves the “little brain” or the enteric nervous system (ENS). The main link between the big brain and little brain is the vagus nerve.

What does the gut’s brain control?

The main role of the ENS is to control digestion. However, the ENS also may trigger big emotional shifts, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional bowel problems like constipation can experience all sorts of emotional issues. For decades, researchers and doctors thought that anxiety and depression contributed to these problems. Now, studies show that it actually may be the other way around. Signals sent to the brain from the gut can trigger mood changes that make a person feel anxious or contribute to low mood. In fact, a vast majority of the body’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for feelings of happiness and well-being, is produced in the gut.

New treatments

Understanding that many historically classified mental health conditions actually may have origins in the stomach opens up new treatment options. Doctors may work together to help soothe the gut and the mind in concert. It’s not unheard of for gastroenterologists to prescribe treatments like antidepressants and cognitive behavioral therapy in addition to acid-blocking medications and specialized diets.

Supporting the axis

People can take steps to ensure their gut is healthy and promote general well-being. Focusing on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is essential. Foods like yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi can help populate the gut with beneficial bacteria. In addition, practices like yoga, therapy and mindfulness can calm the ENS and reduce GI distress.

The dynamic between the gut and brain is complex and can affect both physical and mental health.