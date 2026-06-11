NEWS
Time to get those Santa letters written
While it may seem early the days to Christmas are ticking away and The Bowie News elves want to make sure every child gets an opportunity to write a letter to the Big Guy and have it published in The Bowie News Christmas greetings section on Dec. 17.
This is a bit earlier to allow families an opportunity to read their child’s letter and be ready for the holiday.
Deadline for letters is Dec. 7. Forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut, letter boxes will be at area schools and a form is available on the Bowie News webpage, bowienewsonline.com. Kids also are welcome to create their own letter at home.
NEWS
Rest stop renovations to close right lane on Nov. 9
Last month work started on two rest stops on U.S. 287/81 near Sunset. Both are closed for renovations, however, on Nov. 9 crews will close the right lane of the freeway on the northbound side from the entrance ramp to the exit ramp of the existing property.
Drivers should exercise caution in this area and remember there also is a paving project in the works in this area of U.S. 287.
NEWS
Small turnout for MASA meeting
There was a small turnout for the Oct 29 town hall meeting to explain the new emergency transportation plan being offered to residential utility customers in the City of Bowie.
About 25 citizens attended the session at the community center where Will Winters of MASA discussed the plan that will offered to customers and paid for through a $7.75 fee collected on the city utility bill. Every meter is auto enrolled in the plan, but customers can opt out by filling out a form on the city website or at the city finance office.
Customers will have until Nov. 11 as the deadline to opt out before the fee becomes effective on Dec. 1. There also is a process in effective to opt out at a later time. Opting out in the first 90 days qualifies you for a full bill credit refund, but after 90 days, previous fees are non-refundable.
(Top image – Bowie citizens listen to MASA representative Will Winters about details of the program at the city hall MASA meeting Oct. 29.)
Read the full article in your Thursday Bowie News.
Home & Garden
Supertunia Tiaras shout ‘look at me’
The Supertunia Tiara duo debuted in 2025 and in this brief amount of time has become the darling of the landscape. The love and admiration from gardeners across the country including my area of West Georgia and East Alabama has been nothing short of wow.
As much as gardeners treasure their Supertunia Vista Bubblegum petunias, Supertunia Pink Tiara and Blue Tiara are here to say look at me! Oh yes, and both are building a trophy case with awards.
At first, it would seem the Supertunia Tiara Petunias were designed with the artist gardener in mind. While that could be true it is most likely that these petunias are so unique and beautiful that any combination or application you try simply looks ready for canvas.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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