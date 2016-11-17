HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Rabbits push Fillies

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School volleyball team was oh-so-close to advancing to the Conference 3A-Region I championship match.

The Lady Rabbits were knotted with Shallowater at 12-all during the fifth and deciding set.

However, the Fillies earned the final three points of the match en route to the win by scores of 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16 and 15-12.

“A match like this showed we were supposed to be there,” said Bowie head coach Jeanie Stark. “It showed the girls the progress the team had made.”

Bowie finished the season with its deepest-ever playoff run, with a 29-14 record.

Stark said the match was typical of postseason volleyball, with wild back-and-forth swings, and Shallowater had a scoring run at the right time.

The fifth set was a microcosm of the entire match, Bowie opened by scoring the first four points – which forced Shallowater to call a timeout. Read more in the Nov. 16 Bowie News.

Shallowater’s Cayenne Williams (left) and Bowie’s Mackenzie Tole share an embrace after Friday’s 3A-Region I semifinal. Tole and Williams are cousins. (Courtesy photo)