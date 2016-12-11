Nocona ISD to regroup after bond fails

By DANI BLACKBURN

Nocona Independent School District’s trustees and administration will regroup and take time to think about what’s next for school improvements after its $16.8-million dollar bond issue was soundly shot down by voters Tuesday.

This was the second bond election in six months to fail. with nearly 60 percent of the voters saying no. There were 1,149 no votes, 59.94 percent and 768 yes votes for 40.06 percent.

The district asked voters to consider a $16.8 million bond package to build a new high school.

The bond was $1.7 million higher than the original proposal presented in May. That vote failed 552 to 426.

Dr. Vickie Gearheart said Thursday the district will move forward, but which steps they take from here will be a decision for the school board.

“There has not been a decision made by the board yet. For now, we will regroup and determine what we would like to do next because the need is still there,” said Dr. Gearheart.

Read the full story in the weekend News.