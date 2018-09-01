This strengthening and moisturizing nail soak does double duty as a cuticle cream. Place the jar in hot water, allowing it to melt and it makes a wonderful nail soak once or twice a week. Allow it to chill and firm up and you can easily swipe a little bit out to massage onto your cuticles. Either way it is great for your nails and cuticles, and makes for a nice little spa treatment at home. Make it in a pretty jar, tie on a pretty ribbon, add a couple nail files and it makes a lovely holiday gift for anyone from family to friends, neighbors to teachers.

DIY Strengthening Lavender Nail Soak Cuticle Cream

Ingredients for DIY Strengthening Lavender Nail Soak and Cuticle Cream:

2 T. coconut oil

2 tsp. jojoba oil

1 tsp. honey

10 drops lavender essential oil

Melt coconut oil in the microwave in 20 second increments, add to jar.

Stir in honey until combined.

Add lavender essential oil.

Stir well to ensure that all ingredients are well combined. To store your nail soak/cream place in a container with a tight fitting lid out of direct light.

To use as a nail soak, warm gently in the microwave until it is liquid-30 seconds should about do it. Soak nails for 10 minutes, wash hands as usual to remove excess oil. Repeat 1 to 2 times per week.

To use as a nail and cuticle cream allow your mixture to solidify-I pop mine in the fridge when I want to use it that way. Rub gently into nails, allow to sit for 10 minutes, wipe away excess. I do this nearly daily to moisturize and strengthen my nails.

