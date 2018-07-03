Huckabee out as new Bowie city manager

By BARBARA GREEN

Operating without a city manager since last November, the Bowie City Council is going back to the drawing board failing to pass a motion to proceed with the hiring of Kevin Huckabee, scheduled to begin on March 12.

It came down to a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Gaylynn Burris as the council was split three-three on the decision. Burris voted no with the motion failing.

The council made no further comment or discussion on how it will proceed with the city manager’s job. The mayor said she anticipates the topic will be on the next agenda to find out what the council wants to do whether they will reconsider the nearly 30 applicants or call back other finalists.

While Burris would not elaborate on the discussion during closed session, she said her vote was based on Huckabee’s “failure to disclose” certain information.

