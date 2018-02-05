Nocona High School’s Tanner Cable raced to an eighth place finish with a time of 45.01 in the 300-meter hurdle finals at the Class 3A Region I meet last weekend at Abilene Christian University.

Several of his track teammates also had strong showings at the meet, including Tyler Richards who had a ninth place finish in the 400-meter dash and Jeremy James who finished 11th in the 200-meter dash in the preliminary round.

Nocona High School’s Kylie Rose earned 14th in the 3,200-meter run at ACU. McKenzie Thompson earned 12th in the 100-meter hurdles, while the boy’s 4X200- meter relay team of Francisco Garcia, Luis Rico, Lane Geurin and James raced to a twelfth place finish.

“I was thrilled with how many athletes we were able to take to Regionals this year,” said Nocona Track Coach Lyndsey Shaw. “We didn’t do as well as we had hoped, but I’m hoping that this is just the start of a trend that will only continue to grow. We were able to take a few more athletes this year than we were last year, and I am hoping that next year we are able to add even more.”

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.