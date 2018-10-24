Bowie volleyball loses to Holliday

Not enough small things went right for the Bowie Lady Rabbits to topple Holliday on Friday night.

Needing to win if they wanted a chance at a share of the district title, the Lady Rabbits lost 3-1 in a match that very well could have seen the final set count reversed.

Many sets could have gone either way as most sets were competitive throughout.

Bowie won the first set 25-21 in a tight set that saw both teams answer the other point-for-point until the Lady Rabbits pulled away at the end.

Unfortunately, Bowie could not capitalize on that early lead.

The next two sets were just as close, but in the end it was the Lady Eagles who came out on top as they won 25-21 and 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.

“Maybe the second or third set got away from us more than the rest, but most of the time we started each set out point-for-point,” Coach Breanna Jones said. “It would be just one rotation and we would let three or four points go by that would make the difference.”

Needing to win the final set to force a fifth set, the fourth set saw more of the same.

Holliday found a three point lead at 14-11 and were able to keep a solid two to three point lead for the rest of the set as they held on to win 25-23.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.