Museum program to examine your artifacts

10/25/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Sergio Ayala spoke at last year's general membership meeting explaining how points are aged. (News photo)

Have your Native American artifacts examined by archaeologist Sergio Ayala of Texas State University from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona.
This is a “Members Free” event for members of Tales ‘N’ Trails. Cost is a $20 donation for non-members.
Memberships start at only $35 a year. The museum operates as a 501c3 non-profit corporation eligible for tax-deductible donations and bequests.

Call the museum at 825-5330 or visit the website at: talesntrails.org.

