Museum program to examine your artifacts

Have your Native American artifacts examined by archaeologist Sergio Ayala of Texas State University from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona.

This is a “Members Free” event for members of Tales ‘N’ Trails. Cost is a $20 donation for non-members.

Memberships start at only $35 a year. The museum operates as a 501c3 non-profit corporation eligible for tax-deductible donations and bequests.

Call the museum at 825-5330 or visit the website at: talesntrails.org.