Lady Indians win Peaster tournament

The Nocona Lady Indians have another overall tournament win and are still undefeated after playing in its final tournament at Peaster last weekend.

Nocona went 4-0 with three of the games being won by two points or less.

First up was Spearman. It was a back and forth game that went down to the wire as it eventually went into overtime.

In a low scoring overtime, Trystin Fenoglio scored the only basket from either team as the Lady Indians won 48-46. Outside of Fenoglio’s eight points, Averee Kleinhans led the team with 28 points.

The next day Nocona played Graham. A slow first quarter put the Lady Indians in catch up mode, but an okay second saw Nocona trail only 26-21 at halftime.

A good third quarter from the Lady Indians made it a one point game and Nocona was able to do just enough to steal the win from the Lady Blues 44-43.

Brooke O’Neal led the Lady Indians with 15 points on five 3-pointers with Kleinhans chipping in 10 points.

Following two close wins Nocona let out some steam on its next opponent. Lindsay did not stand a chance as the Lady Indians took a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. By the end Nocona won 64-35. Kleinhans led the team with 30 points while Chloe Daughtry and Brooke O’Neal each scored nine points.

The win put the Lady Indians in the tournament championship game against Decatur. It was slow to get going as each team struggled to score in the first quarter.

That went away in the second and third quarters as neither team could get much separation with the score tied at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

The last quarter was a slow it down drawn out fest. Thanks to Daughtry’s three-pointer and Fenoglio’s two made free throws, that was enough to give Nocona the slight edge it needed to win the game 40-39 and the overall tournament.

Kleinhans led the team with 20 points and Fenoglio was second with nine points. Those two along with O’Neal were named to the all-tournament team. Kleinhans also was named the most valuable player at the tournament as she averaged 22 points a game.

