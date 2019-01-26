Lady Rabbits easily beat Henrietta

The Bowie Lady Rabbits rebounded after suffering their first district loss the previous game with a win at home against Henrietta to start off the second round of district.

The outcome was never in doubt from the end of the first quarter as the Lady Rabbits won big 45-17. While this was a big improvement from the first game which saw Bowie win 46-36, the energy was only there in spurts.

After taking an 8-2 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Rabbits were able to reel off seven points in the final three minutes to go up 15-2.

With a comfortable lead, Bowie’s energy went down as well on offense as well. The comfortable interior passes they were able to take advantage of in the first quarter went away with as the Lady Cats started bring help defenders to double post players when they got the ball.

Coach Chuck Hall made it a point to his team, to start calling out double teams during the game, to immediately pass out of those situations to an open shooter on the perimeter.

Unfortunately, the good three-point shooting from the Lady Rabbits previous game at Nocona did not show up for a repeat performance as Bowie made only one three pointer for the game.

Still, unlike the first game, the Lady Rabbits defense never slouched as they scored just enough to keep growing the lead to 25-6 at halftime and 33-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams picked up the pace in the final quarter as the Lady Cats were able to string together a few shots, almost doubling what they had scored through three quarters, which is not saying much.

Bowie still outscored them in the quarter on their way to win 45-17, but it was the type of blowout coaches do not like to see from their winning team, that it seems like it was a chore to get through.

