BHS Bass Club has rough day at regional

The Bowie High School Bass club competed in the regional meet at Lake Ray Hubbard on Saturday.

Unfortunately, none of the four teams were able to bring fish back at the toughest tournament of the year.

The club sent the teams of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin, Blake Allen and Will Hamilton, Cooper Harris and Kooper Hansard, Gunnar Valverde and Zach Kiser.

Allen did not compete since he was recovering from having his appendix removed.

It’s a down ending for such a great year for the club.

The team of Ashley and Gamblin finished runners up for Angler of the Year.

The club as a whole also finished second for club of the year in the North Texas Division.

With some old guards graduating, new anglers, boat captain and club director will be needed. Contact Toni Stone if interested.