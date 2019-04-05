Seven area athletes chosen for all-star team

Selections for the second Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s all-star baseball and softball games were announced last week.

Selecting 63 of the best graduating players from 16 different schools in the Wichita Falls area, seven athletes from Bowie and Nocona were selected to participate.

From the Jackrabbit baseball program, Payton Price and Evan Kennedy will participate. The Lady Rabbit softball team saw both of their senior starters, Carrington Davis and Bailey Grant, named to the team.

The Indian baseball team also had two players chosen to play in the game Tyler Richards and Logan Barnes. The Lady Indians had Gisel Hernandez get selected to the team. See the full story on these athletes in your weekend Bowie News.