A little more than a month into the major league baseball season and the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox are not lighting the league on fire.

As of May 1 the team is sitting below .500 with a 14-17 record and fourth place in the American League East. One person who has been good is Bowie graduate and middle reliever Brandon Workman as he plays out of the Sox bullpen. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.