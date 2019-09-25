Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Celina to play the Lady Bobcats in their final non-district game.

Celina easily beat the Lady Rabbits in straight sets, with set scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-14.

Coach Breanna Jones felt her team could not get into much of a rhythm thanks to the Lady Bobcats size in the middle and the tempo of their offense.

“Our communication dropped and we just could not overcome their size,” Jones said.

Bowie kicks off district play against a likely playoff team at Henrietta. The Lady Rabbits will play at noon on Sept. 28.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs gave Windthorst all they could handle Saturday morning at home.

The Lady Bulldogs not only took a set off the perennial playoff competitors from 2A, they almost forced a fifth set. The Lady Trojans ultimately won 3-1.

The bigger team that is used to having its way with any 1A competition in the district, Windthorst played like it by winning the first set in dominating fashion 25-11.

Prairie Valley knew they could only play better and competed well in the second set. Neither team could get much of a lead and it went down to the wire where the Lady Bulldogs won 25-23 to tie the match up at 1-1.

Unfortunately, Prairie Valley could not parlay that play into the third set. The Lady Trojans gained a big lead and won comfortably 25-13 to go up 2-1, hoping the second set would be just a blip in concentration.

The Lady Bulldogs were not done though as the fourth set was competitive from the beginning. Again, neither team was able to get much of a lead. Prairie Valley needed to win the set if it wanted to force a fifth set and chance to win. Unfortunately, Windthorst was able to pull out the narrow win 25-23 this time to win the match.

Prairie Valley next plays Electra at home on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers played at 2A Lindsay on Friday afternoon in their second district game.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets against the Lady Panthers in a game Charlie Hamilton did not feel was the teams best.

Lindsay won with one-sided scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-13. Saint Jo knew district would be tough with the onslaught of 2A teams, but Hamilton knows they have the talent to at least play with most of the bigger schools.

The Lady Panthers next play at Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Archer City on Saturday morning in a district game.

The Lady Cats beat the Lady Bears in straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-12.

Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh liked what she saw from her team competing against the bigger 2A opponent.

“The girls fought hard and hustled like crazy against a really tough team that is really big at the net, especially their middle blocker,” Cromleigh said. “I’m proud of my team. They don’t back down and we are scrappy.”

Gold-Burg next hosts Harrold at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.