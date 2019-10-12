Fay Spangler

July 23, 1945 – December 6, 2019

NOCONA – Fay Spangler, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Dec. 6, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 in the Chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at the Nocona Cemetery.

Fay was born on July 23, 1945 in Fort Worth to Rube Harace and Artie (Wallace) Vickers. As a young girl she faced challenging conditions at home and was raised in poverty in a dilapidated home. Despite her upbringing Fay became the first of her generation to receive a college education. Fay attended Cooke County College, now North Central Texas College, and graduated with a nursing diploma. She went on to have a life long career in nursing and retired as a director of nursing from Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland.

Fay dedicated her life to giving back, she sacrificed herself to her family, as well as the needy and all those around her. She will be remembered with love an appreciation as a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clois Vickers; sisters, Ruby Nichols, and Margie Perkins; and twin grandsons, Zachary and Brandon Taylor

Fay is survived by her children, Lloyd Elliston, Dena Stevens and husband David, and Laurie Steele; grandchildren, Rusty Steele, Deanna Bowers and husband Josh, Jake Stevens, and Danna Poe and husband Chad; great grandchildren, Casen Poe and Averie Bowers and sister, Sheila Ice.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

