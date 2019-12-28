Nocona sports 2019 highlights

The Nocona sports programs first big accomplishment in 2019 came from its girl’s basketball team. The Lady Indians not only won the program’s first district title in years, but would go on to beat Breckenridge and Merkel to reach the regional quarterfinals. Nocona’s season would end against Brock.

During the spring a pair of individuals qualified for the regional tournament in their sport. Senior Rachel Patrick would win the girl’s singles title in tennis at the district meet.

In golf, senior Hunter Fenoglio would do well enough at the district tournament to qualify for the regional tournament for the second straight year.

In track the Indians had three athletes qualify for the regional meet. While Kylie Rose and Raylee Sparkman performed well in their races, it was senior Tyler Richards who qualified for the state meet in the 400 meters by just seven hundredths of a second.

