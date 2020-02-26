Bowie softball plays in first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits’ softball team competed in its first tournament at Jacksboro last week and did quite well.

Despite missing more than half of their team to basketball, the Lady Rabbits still posted a 3-2 record after three days, outscoring their opponents 39-23 and playing in the gold bracket.

Bowie started the tournament on a good note, beating Mineral Wells 9-3 in just three innings. Highlights included freshman Kenzi Short hitting a 3-run home run and Kylie Fleming hitting a two RBI triple.

The same day the Lady Rabbits played Lake Worth, winning even more dominantly 14-0 in only two innings. Short again hit a home run and drove in five runs while Alexa Holzer drove two runs while pitching a perfect two innings.

Friday provided more of a challenge. Bowie had a good first two innings, but failed to score after that while Northside scored in the third and fourth innings to win 8-4 after five innings.

No one drove in more than one run, but Fleming did hit a triple and Holzer drove in a run on a double.

Saturday wrapped up the tournament for the Lady Rabbits with two tough games.

Bowie first played familiar area foe Paradise. Despite leading most of the game, the Lady Panthers made a run in the third inning to tie the game 6-6. The Lady Rabbits responded with three runs in the fourth to take the lead 9-6, with the game stopping after Paradise failed to answer.

Highlights included Holzer and Hannah Love each driving in two runs, with Love also hitting a double.

Bowie wrapped up the tournament facing district competitor Henrietta.

With neither team wanting to show the other anything close to their best stuff, both teams put out different pitchers than they will likely use when they meet up for district.

The Lady Cats broke tie 3-3 game in the third inning, scoring three runs to give them the win 6-3 after three and half innings.

Highlights for the Lady Rabbits included Layla Felts driving in two runs on a double.

