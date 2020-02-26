Nocona softball plays tournament

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team traveled to Jacksboro to play in its first tournament of the season.

With their first time playing big competition over the course of three days, the Lady Indians struggled a bit going 1-4.

Nocona first played Paradise on Thursday. The Lady Panthers took it to the Lady Indians getting up 9-0 in two innings before the game was called early. A highlight included Kycelynn Contreras hitting a double in her only at bat.

Not long after that in the same afternoon Nocona had to turn around and Northside.

The Lady Indians fell behind as Northside scored two runs in the first inning. Nocona cut the lead to 2-1 in the third inning as Tobie Cable drove in Laney Yates with a single.

Unfortunately, Northside answered with its own run to go up 3-1 and the game was called after the inning.

Friday proved to be a better day for the Lady Indians. They first played Lake Worth in the morning and started off great.

Nocona scored five runs to lead off the game. The Lady Bullfrogs came back in the second and cut the lead to 5-4.

The Indians answered in the third inning, going on another scoring tear and scoring five runs to go back up big 10-4.

Lake Worth scored one run in response, but that was all. The game was game was called after the third inning as Nocona won its first game of the tournament 10-5.

A highlight included Jessica Dingler driving in four runs.

The Lady Indians next played Muenster. The Lady Hornets started strong scoring three runs in the first inning. Nocona got out of the inning with the lead, scoring five runs in response to take a 5-3 lead.

Muenster responded in the second inning scoring three more runs to take a 6-5 lead. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians could not score the next two innings. The game was called after three innings and Nocona lost the close game.

A highlight including Katy Barrett driving in a run as most of the Lady Indians’ runs came on the base paths.

Nocona ended the tournament on Saturday against Mineral Wells. The Lady Rams took a scored one run to start the game, but the Lady Indians responded with two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Mineral Wells scored four runs in the second to take back the lead, but Nocona cut the lead to one run 5-4 heading into the third inning. The Lady Rams scored six runs the next two innings while the Lady Indians failed to score and the game was called after four innings, Nocona losing 11-4.

Highlights included Dingler driving in two runs on a double and Cable driving in a run with a triple.

