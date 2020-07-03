Bowie one-act play advances out of district

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “IMPASSE,” written and directed by teacher Candace Raines Mercer won at Thursday’s district 8-AAA University Interscholastic League contest, advancing to bi-district.

Named to the All-Star cast was Paris Waters and Matthew Scrogum for their portrayal of Rachel and David Koresh and, Nick Foster as Wayne Martin.

Bethany Woolf received a tech award and Lance Jones received outstanding technical work. The technical work received an excellent rating from the judges.

Advancing with Bowie to bi-district will be Holliday and City View. Mercer said this is the first time in five years Bowie has advanced out of district. Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.