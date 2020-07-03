Truck knocks down utility pole, power goes out

A late Tuesday evening power outage was caused when a truck crashed into a utility pole at the corner of London and Mill Streets.

The accident occurred a few minutes before 10 p.m. Police report Diawan Irvin, 33, Shreveport, LA, was driving a Chevrolet pickup north on North Mill north of the intersection at Greenwood.

The driver said for some “unknown reason” the pickup struck the right side curb and then went into the grass before striking a utility pole at the corner. The police could not find any outside reason that would cause the accident.

The power pole was cut off almost at its base and the strain of the crash caused another nearby pole to break over.

The city electric crew was on the scene shortly working to restore power to a section of town that had gone black.

Jay Evans, head of the city electric department, said they were able to reroute things to restore power within an hour and did not have to replace the pole that night.