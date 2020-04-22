Teen’s joyride damages stadium turf, track, fence, ATV

A group of teenagers caused more than $5,000 in damage to Jackrabbit Stadium’s turf, track and fence during an early morning rampage using the school’s all-terrain vehicle.

The incident was discovered at 1:41 a.m. Monday when police officers were leaving a call on Strong Street. The police heard noises coming from the area of the stadium located on South Mill behind the high school. When they arrived at the stadium they found several teenagers riding on an ATV around the field. The teens scattered as the officers approached, said Police Chief Guy Green but police were able to detain four and identify all six suspects.

