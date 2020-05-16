Partridge signs to play at Ottawa

Even with his final high school baseball season cut short, Bowie senior Weston Partridge will get a chance to continue playing the game he loves at the college level.

Partridge signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ottawa University in Kansas on Thursday with family, friends and teammates around him.

“Their community is smaller like Bowie,” Partridge said. “Their complex and school are really great.”

The private Baptist university has been around since 1865. The Braves play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics league.

Another aspect that Partridge took into account was the universities education opportunities.

“They have what I want to major in mechanical engineering,” Partridge said. “Then I want to further my education in aerospace engineering. That’s what I want to do and their program is supposed to be one of the best ones in Kansas.”

