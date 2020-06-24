Hefley named to precinct one city council place

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Longtime Bowie business owner Laura Hefley was named Monday night to fill out the unexpired term of city councilor precinct one.

Hefley was one of three applicants for the term which comes up on the November ballot. It was vacant following the May 15 resignation of Thomas Kent, who also had submitted his name to return to the seat he vacated.

Tawni Jones, another local business owner, was the third applicant, however, City Manager Bert Cunningham raised questions about her meeting the residency requirements.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris when she offered the three applicants to the council, said she left Jones’ name in because “I did not have it (disqualification) in writing.”

Councilor Tami Buckmaster made a motion to return Kent to precinct one, but her motion died for lack of a second.

Councilor Diana Higgins moved to name Hefley to the post, which was seconded and approved with Buckmaster the lone no vote. Burris administered the oath of office and Hefley took her place on the council.

Read the full story of the meeting in the mid-week Bowie News.