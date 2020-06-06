Running a stop sign ends pair’s shopping trip to CO

Caroline Alexander



Sydney Sauer

Two Louisiana women were arrested during the early morning hours of June 4 when they reportedly ran a stop sign near Walmart; a stop that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of marijuana and THC products.

Montague County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Blackburn was on patrol in the U.S. Highway 287 and Highway 101 area when at 3:24 a.m. June 4 he saw a silver SUV with Colorado license plates allegedly run the four-way stop at Decatur and Highway 101 near Walmart.

Blackburn said when he walked up to the vehicle he smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Arrested at the scene were the driver, Caroline Grace Alexander, 20, and passenger, Sydney Gwynne Sauer, 21, both of Shreveport, LA.

