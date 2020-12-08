Bowie, Nocona ticket plans

Ticket sales for Bowie and Nocona High School sporting events will be handled differently this year thanks to COVID-19.

The University Interscholastic League has already mandated schools can only allow 50 percent capacity into games. While at games, attendees must practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Bowie Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said the district is planning to get help from an online service called hometowntickets.com. From there, student athletes and their parents will have first dibs at tickets for any Bowie sporting event. Any tickets left will then be purchasable by the general public either online or at the gate.

This plan is not 100 percent set in stone. Mandrell said Superintendent Blake Enlow is planning to meet with other superintendents in the football district before committing to website.

Nocona is planning on selling season tickets to athlete parents first at the parent meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and at Meet the Indians on Aug. 17.

After that, Nocona will sell any remaining tickets either at the high school or at the administration building for the general public.

For football, Nocona has 450 tickets available for the home side and 225 for the visitor side. In volleyball, the ticket capacity is 225 on the home side and 140 on the visitor side as the Lady Indians move to the new gym this year for volleyball.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.