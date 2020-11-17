August 9, 1948 – November 11, 2020

BOWIE – John Carl Parr, 72, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2020.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Richard Terry officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Jamie Cantrell, Mike Cantrell, Jim Mayfield, Chuck Smith, Robert Jones and Lanny Hunt, serving as pallbearers. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

John was born Aug. 9, 1948 in Graham to Truston and Miriam (Wooten) Parr. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1967 and attended Oklahoma Bible College. John was then drafted into the United States Army and served his country.

John married Vickie Ross on July 24, 1971 in Oklahoma City and they were together for 49 years. He worked alongside his father as a plumber, until his father’s retirement in 1996. John continued working locally as a plumber until his retirement. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie. John enjoyed watching old Western movies. He truly loved his family dearly and his granddaughters brought him so much joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by his wife, Vickie Parr; sons, Kevin Parr, Bowie and David Parr, Houston; sister, Patricia Parr, Oklahoma City; granddaughters, Danielle Parr, Demi Parr and Anna Sievert and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

