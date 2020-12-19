Former Bowie AD wins state title at Windthorst

Former Bowie football coach and athletic director Dylan Stark won the 2A division II football state title on Wednesday.

As the offensive line coach at Windthorst the past two seasons, Stark was a part of the Trojans huge upset win 22-21 against the three-time defending state champions Mart.

The two-point conversion that put Windthorst ahead in the final minute was a large part thanks to the offensive line sealing off the edge that allowed the ball carrier to bounce it outside and walk in untouched.

“Good players make coaches look good,” Stark said. “The offensive and defensive lines were full of really talented and smart football players. They made our jobs a lot easier.”

Stark, a Bowie graduate, was a part of the Jackrabbit athletic program for 13 years, spending eight years as the team’s head football coach and athletic director.

“I miss the students,” Stark said. “I try my best to keep up with their accomplishments as much as possible. Bowie has many talented young men and women. I also miss my co-workers. We try and keep up with each other.”

