Watch out for vaccine scams

Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes.

These fraudsters rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, and we anticipate that they will leverage the pending COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting Medicare beneficiaries.

Stay informed and protect yourself against COVID 19 vaccines Scams. When in doubt contact the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol.

• You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

• You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

• You can’t pay to get early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

• No one from Medicare or the Health Department will contact you.

• No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

• If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access, STOP. That’s a scam.