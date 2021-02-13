Nocona Council receives update on first dock billing

The Nocona City Council received its first update on the initial mail-out of invoices for new lake dock fees learning the city has collected 74 percent of the fees that are due.

City Secretary Revell Hardison referenced the first billing that went out in mid-November with a Jan. 31 due date.

Bills went out for 232 docks and 146 have been paid. Out of the remaining 69, seven said they have removed docks, but Hardison said they have not been able to confirm those docks are no longer present. There were a few returned undeliverable and three or four needed to have the property owners updated.

