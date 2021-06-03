A preliminary hearing for Ricky Howard postponed

A preliminary hearing for Ricky Howard, being held in the Wichita County Jail on a federal charge of exploitation of a minor and connected to the disappearance of Caleb Diehl, was postponed from Wednesday to March 11.

The 59-year-old Nocona man was scheduled for a hearing before Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. at 2 p.m. March 3, but due to technical difficulties with the jail’s internet it was postponed to 1:30 p.m. on March 11.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in this hearing the federal prosecutor has to show the judge there is enough evidence to move forward with charging the defendant.

Howard was arrested on the new federal charge on Feb. 12 in an ongoing investigation into Howard by the FBI and is being held without bail.

