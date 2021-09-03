June 6, 1945 – February 28, 2021

SAINT JO – Billy Glenn Barclay, 75, Saint Jo, TX died on Feb. 28, 2021.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. on March 8 at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. The visitation was at 5 p.m. on March 7 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Barclay was born on June 6, 1945 in Brownsville to Arthur Glenn ‘Charlie’ and Gladys Emma (Linder) Barclay. He graduated from Port Lavaca and served four years in the United States Air Force. He spent many of his early years driving trucks. He was later the first certified water superintendent for the City of Saint Jo, when he left in 1979.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Gladys Barclay; wife, Sherry Barclay and brother, Charles Barclay.

Barclay is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Vogel, Saint Jo; son, Shane Barclay, Saint Jo; sister, Glenda Klimitchek and three grandchildren.