Lady Rabbits lose to Henrietta

After picking up an opening district win earlier last week, the Bowie Lady Rabbits lost against Henrietta on Friday.

The Lady Cats won 14-0 in five innings as it was a game the Lady Rabbits can only hope to get better from.

Henrietta did half its damage in the first inning. Thanks to four free bases, two base hits and two fielding errors, the Lady Cats led 7-0 before Bowie had even taken an at-bat.

The Lady Rabbits drew two walks from Addie Farris and Layla Felts with one out and threatened to score with both moving into scoring position. Unfortunately they were left stranded there as the game moved to the second inning.

Henrietta added one run in the second inning as a player was able to score on an inside the park home run thanks to an error in the outfield. The Lady Cats led 8-0.

Rylie Vieth got on base thanks to a one out single to try and spark something with Bowie. The next two batters struck out to end that chance as the game moved to the third inning.

Four singles and another fielding error in the outfield allowed Henrietta to score four runs in the inning to up its lead to 12-0. Bowie’s offense failed to get a base runner on as all three batters were struck out.

The fourth inning saw the Lady Rabbits hold the Lady Cats to no runs, despite walking a batter and a fielding error. Gracie Duke had the best play of the day for Bowie as she hit a triple into left field with two outs. Unfortunately, she was left stranded there.

Henrietta added two more runs in the fifth inning with a single, a hit batter, a fielding error and a walk with two outs to extend its lead to 14-0.

Bowie needed to score at least five runs to prevent the game from ending after five innings due to run rule. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits failed to get a base runner on and the game ended.

