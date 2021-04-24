Bowie boy’s golf qualifies for state

Despite competing in colder and windier weather than is expected in late April, the Bowie golf teams and Nocona’s Laci Stone competed well at the regional tournament.

The Jackrabbit team came back from a tough first day and finished third overall to qualify for the state meet. The Lady Rabbit team had a better second day and wound up finishing ninth overall. The Lady Indian’s Stone finished eighth among medalists and 14th overall.

The Bowie boys shot a 347 total on the first day, which tied them for seventh and was 11 shots back from state contention. Then the weather came, presenting temperatures in the 50s and 20 mile per hour winds that made the conditions tougher.

While it made things tougher, the Jackrabbits came into day two more focused. The team actually shot three shots better 344 for a 691 total, good enough to jump four spots in the standings and qualify for state.

“I am extremely proud of the boys qualifying, especially the way they did it,” Coach Matthew Miller said. “Coming back from 11 shots after the first day. We didn’t play real well on the first day, but they found a way to hit the shots we needed to hit on day two to get out.”

Bowie’s top player Parker Price had a chance to come away with some individual recognition. His two day total of 152 tied him for first overall and sent him to a playoff. Unfortunately, he lost the first playoff hole to finish with a silver medal.

The Bowie girl’s team started Wednesday with a two hour frost delay. When it did start, the team did not do so well shooting 438.

“I thought the girls were a little nervous and didn’t play great on day one,” Miller said. “We talked that night after dinner about going out and relaxing on day two and having fun and enjoying the opportunity.”

The team improved by 18 shots and shot the lowest round of the season for them, shooting 420. The 858 two day total had the team finish ninth overall.

Stone had a good first day of the tournament, shooting 87 and putting herself in position to maybe qualify for state individually with another good day. Day two was not as good, shooting 99.

Coach Colby Schniederjan was proud of how she represented Nocona in her play as the senior closed out her career well.

“Overall, she played two of her best rounds of golf at the highest level of competition,” Schniederjan said. “I am extremely proud of her and her finish to her athletic career.”

The state meet is scheduled for May 17-18 at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Manor.

Individual results for all Bowie and Nocona players are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.