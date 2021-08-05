Two compete at state track meet on Saturday

Two athletes head to Austin this weekend to compete at the state track meet.

Bellevue’s Sky-Lar Embry and Prairie Valley’s Mason Allen are both set to compete on Saturday against the state’s best in the 1A classification of their events.

Allen is set to compete in the boy’s high jump event. Allen’s 6-0 jump during tough conditions at the regional meet was enough for him to win by four inches.

“I was extremely surprised when I won, but knew going in if I jumped well I would hopefully advance,” Allen said.

His personal best jump of 6-2 came at the area meet and is tied for the second highest jump among several athletes in the state. If he can equal that jump or do better, it could be good results for Allen.

Embry is going to compete in the girl’s 100 meter race.

After falling just short of also qualifying in the 200 meters at the regional meet with a fourth place finish, Embry was able to overcome a tough prelims race the day before to qualify in her favorite event.

“The first day of regionals I was really nervous, it was storming and then my pre-lims got delayed, and I got sick so it was a struggle, but I overcame that,” Embry said. “The second day I was relaxed, focused and relieved pressure from myself because I put too much pressure on myself the first day. When it was time I was ready to go.”

Despite finishing with the fifth fastest time in the prelims, Embry was one of the few who ran a better time in the finals, running 13.71 seconds and finishing second.

