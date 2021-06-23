Bowie, Nocona bands advancing

The bands of Bowie High School and Nocona High School have both advanced to the area round of the outstanding performance series competition of the Association of Texas Small School Bands.

This program is designed to select the most outstanding bands in the 1C-4A schools in the state. The bands submitted recordings of three pieces which were judged individually and ranked in this competition.

Bowie’s band, directed by Herman Torres, presented “Balalaika” by Meredith, “Sketches of Canada” by Mike Story and “Brave Spirit” by Standridge. Torres reported all three songs advanced to area.

“Outstanding job to the students during this crazy virtual world we lived in this year,” said Torres.

Nocona’s band, directed by Erin Hanson, presented “Captain Dane March” by William Owens, “Tanchozuru” by Randall Standridge and “Fortis” by Gary Gazlay. “Fortis” advanced the band.

They will be informed in early July if any advanced to state, which will be judged by the end of July.

Nocona High School Band. (File photo)